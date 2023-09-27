iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,712. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.