iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 294,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 101,405 shares.The stock last traded at $57.25 and had previously closed at $57.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

