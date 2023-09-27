iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the August 31st total of 279,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,165,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,934.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 161,162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 68,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

