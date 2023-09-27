iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,122,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,969,406. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

