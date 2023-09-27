iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,108 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $175.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

