iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

