iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.91. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

