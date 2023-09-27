iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Bought by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 134,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,214,000 after buying an additional 1,646,989 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,294 shares during the period. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,056,000 after purchasing an additional 135,481 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,932,000 after buying an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.45.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

