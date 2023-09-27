iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.52. The stock had a trading volume of 138,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,090. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $126.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

