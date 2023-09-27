iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 80,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 811,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. 4,835,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,488,656. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

