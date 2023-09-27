iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869,115 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.69% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $463,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. 22,370,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

