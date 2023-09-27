Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Down 63.3% in September

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Isracann Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:ISCNF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 49,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,453. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Isracann Biosciences

Isracann Biosciences Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates and distributes medical cannabis in Israel. The company also develops cultivation facilities. It exports its products to Germany. The company was formerly known as Atlas Blockchain Group Inc and changed its name to Isracann Biosciences Inc in October 2019.

