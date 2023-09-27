Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Down 63.3% in September

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISCNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Isracann Biosciences Trading Down 4.3 %
OTCMKTS:ISCNF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 49,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,453. Isracann Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
