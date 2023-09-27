Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.00.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $147.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $202.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.