JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of BBUS opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

