Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 101000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Kane Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.66 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kane Biotech

About Kane Biotech

In other Kane Biotech news, insider Richard J. Renaud bought 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. 26.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

Further Reading

