KeyCorp Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $46.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Nutanix from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Down 0.7 %

Nutanix stock opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,905,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,463 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,326 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.