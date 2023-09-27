Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Konami Group Stock Performance
KONMY traded up C$0.50 on Wednesday, hitting C$27.28. 1,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.10. Konami Group has a 12 month low of C$20.68 and a 12 month high of C$29.41.
Konami Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Konami Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How You Can Reverse Engineer Michael Burry’s Latest Buy
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The Odds Are High Costco Will Declare a Special Dividend Soon
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 Mid-Cap Momentum Plays to Ride Into Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Konami Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.