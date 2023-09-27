Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Konami Group Stock Performance

KONMY traded up C$0.50 on Wednesday, hitting C$27.28. 1,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.10. Konami Group has a 12 month low of C$20.68 and a 12 month high of C$29.41.

Konami Group Company Profile

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business engages in the production, manufacture, and sale of digital content and related products, including mobile games, card games, and computer and video games.

