Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.70.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.39.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.75. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $273.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

