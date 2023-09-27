Kowal Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $427.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $448.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.71. The company has a market cap of $330.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

