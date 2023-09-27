Kowal Investment Group LLC Makes New $163,000 Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,021 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.8% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 116,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $514,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 856.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 186,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ASB opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

