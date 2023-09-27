Lake Street Financial LLC Has $638,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $409.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

