Lake Street Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.36 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.