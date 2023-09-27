Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 695 ($8.49).

A number of research firms recently commented on LAND. Morgan Stanley lowered Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.16) to GBX 650 ($7.94) in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.68) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAND

Insider Buying and Selling at Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Price Performance

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 669 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £99,279.60 ($121,235.32). Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock traded down GBX 22.40 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 582.80 ($7.12). 1,594,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,779. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.30 ($5.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743.40 ($9.08). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 611.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 613.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. The company has a market cap of £4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,642.86%.

About Land Securities Group

(Get Free Report

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.