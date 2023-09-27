Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 461 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 461 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.88. The company had a trading volume of 606,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $531.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.85 and a one year high of $570.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.52.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

