Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $203.01. 999,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,898,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.04. The company has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,970,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,120.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,841 shares of company stock valued at $155,120,222. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

