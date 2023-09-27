Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Mayport LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,309,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.67. 1,767,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,088. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

