Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 879,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 659,723 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 592,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,575 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 433,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 129,190 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 17,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,061. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.