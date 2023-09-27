Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 159,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 317,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

T stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. 8,179,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,737,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

