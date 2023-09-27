Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 355,174 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,190,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.70. 155,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,409. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

