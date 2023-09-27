Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 899,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,037. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2095 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

