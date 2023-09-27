Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,173,884 shares of company stock valued at $334,837,452. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

Walmart stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.19. 1,393,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,320. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.50 and its 200-day moving average is $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.