Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Cut to $178.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.77.
Landstar System Price Performance
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Landstar System Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,360,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 298.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 299,303 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
