Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$30.24 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.47.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$260.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.60 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8686709 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Laurentian Bank of Canada
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.