Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$30.24 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.47.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$260.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.60 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.8686709 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Cormark cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.08.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

