LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Up 4.3%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.92 and last traded at $122.73. 110,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 187,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities cut shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LCII

LCI Industries Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.39.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.51%.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in LCI Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.