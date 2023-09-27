Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $271.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.67 and a 200 day moving average of $147.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.