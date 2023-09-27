Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.1 %

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. ( NASDAQ:LBRDP Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

