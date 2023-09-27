Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Gap Up to $7.89

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $8.12. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 55,294 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LILA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In related news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $198,060.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 57.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 410,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,460,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 280,428 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $2,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 224,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

