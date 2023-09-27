Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Life Time Group Price Performance

NYSE:LTH opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $561.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Robert P. Houghton purchased 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.94. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at $80,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Houghton bought 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $49,989.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,888.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 27,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $461,620.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,334,872 shares in the company, valued at $191,445,988.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

