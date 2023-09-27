Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Position Trimmed by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,109,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,375 shares during the quarter. Lineage Cell Therapeutics makes up 2.5% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned 3.00% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 566,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

