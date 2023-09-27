Little House Capital LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $244.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $774.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.