Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LZRFY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490. Localiza Rent a Car has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.
About Localiza Rent a Car
