Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Up to $66.42

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.42, but opened at $68.87. Logitech International shares last traded at $68.65, with a volume of 68,734 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Get Logitech International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $974.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $1.1876 dividend. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Logitech International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $74,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 50.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.