Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,000 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

