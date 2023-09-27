Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,332 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $241.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.04. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

