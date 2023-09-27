Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in DexCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock worth $1,275,573. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

DexCom Stock Up 3.0 %

DXCM stock opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

