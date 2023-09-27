Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Express by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $151.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.70. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

