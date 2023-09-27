Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

