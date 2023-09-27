Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $478.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $524.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $500.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.