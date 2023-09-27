Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its holdings in CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.5 %

CME Group stock opened at $199.83 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.03 and its 200 day moving average is $190.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.