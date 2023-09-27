Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $253.87 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.82 and a 200-day moving average of $247.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

